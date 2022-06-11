8 killed in Bihar's Purnia after vehicle falls into pond

At least eight people were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district late on Friday night, police said. However, two people have been rescued safely.

The occupants of the car were travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj at the time of the accident. "Eight bodies have been recovered. They were coming from Tarabadi and going to Kishanganj when it happened. Two people were safely rescued. Bodies have been sent for postmortem," police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)