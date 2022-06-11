Left Menu

8 killed in Bihar's Purnia after vehicle falls into pond

At least eight people were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district late on Friday night, police said.

ANI | Purnia (Bihar) | Updated: 11-06-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 11:43 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least eight people were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district late on Friday night, police said. However, two people have been rescued safely.

The occupants of the car were travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj at the time of the accident. "Eight bodies have been recovered. They were coming from Tarabadi and going to Kishanganj when it happened. Two people were safely rescued. Bodies have been sent for postmortem," police said. (ANI)

