Sisodia to hold meet with representatives of Delhi wholesale market associations on Monday

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will hold a meeting with the representatives of wholesale market associations across the city on Monday to get inputs and suggestions on organising the Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival to boost job avenues, officials said.Chamber of Trade and Industry CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said representatives of over 20 wholesale markets of the national capital are likely to attend the meeting.The Delhi government in its Rozgar Budget had proposed Delhi Shopping Festival and a Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival to generate job opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 12:15 IST
Manish Sisodia Image Credit: Flickr
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will hold a meeting with the representatives of wholesale market associations across the city on Monday to get inputs and suggestions on organising the Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival to boost job avenues, officials said.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal said representatives of over 20 wholesale markets of the national capital are likely to attend the meeting.

The Delhi government in its ''Rozgar Budget'' had proposed Delhi Shopping Festival and a Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival to generate job opportunities. A total outlay of Rs 250 crore was proposed in the budget for the Delhi Shopping Festival and the Wholesale Shopping Festival.

''This meeting will be headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the Delhi Secretariat. Market associations of over 20 wholesale markets are likely to participate in the meeting where the government will have a dialogue with traders and know their suggestions and check the feasibility of selecting suitable markets to organise the wholesale shopping festival,'' Goyal said.

He said representatives of some prominent wholesale markets such as Kashmiri Gate, Sadar Bazar, Naya Bazar, Karol Bagh, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli and Gandhi Nagar will participate in the meeting.

In the meeting, the traders will also apprise the government about issues being faced by them, if any, in their respective market areas, he said.

These retail and wholesale shopping festivals are planned to be organised for four-six weeks, in association with shopkeepers, traders and market bodies, during which shopping, entertainment and food will be promoted, and shoppers will get discounts too.

Sisodia, in his budget speech in March, had cited the example of a wholesale shopping festival in China and its impact to emphasise the importance of the initiative.

Sisodia had dubbed the 2022-23 budget a ''Rozgar Budget'', and said that in the next five years, the plan is to generate 20 lakh new jobs in Delhi through various measures including redevelopment of markets and by organising shopping festivals.

