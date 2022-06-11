Left Menu

U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

The national average price for U.S. gasoline rose above $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, according to data from the AAA, extending a surge in fuel costs that are a central feature of rising inflation overall.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:09 IST
U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The national average price for U.S. gasoline rose above $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, according to data from the AAA, extending a surge in fuel costs that are a central feature of rising inflation overall. The national average price for regular unleaded gas rose to $5.004 a gallon on June 11 from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data showed.

Gasoline prices have been a headache for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats as they struggle to maintain their slim control of Congress with midterm elections coming up in November. Biden has pulled on numerous levers to try to lower prices, including a record release of barrels from U.S. strategic reserves, waivers on rules for producing summer gasoline, and leaning on major OPEC countries to boost output.

Yet fuel prices have been surging around the world due to a combination of rebounding demand, sanctions on oil producer Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, and a squeeze on refining capacity. U.S. road travel, however, has remained relatively strong, just a couple of percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, even as prices have risen.

Still, economists expect demand may start to decline if prices remain above $5 a barrel for a sustained period. "The $5 level is where we could see very heavy amounts of gasoline demand destruction," said Reid L'Anson, senior economist at Kpler.

Adjusting for inflation, the U.S. gasoline average is still approximately 8% below June 2008 highs of around $5.41 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Department figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022