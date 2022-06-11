Shelling of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk plant causes oil leak and fire, says governor

Russian shelling of the Azot chemical plant in Ukraine's frontline city of Sievierodonetsk caused a powerful fire to break out after a leak of tonnes of oil, regional governor of Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Gaidai did not say if the fire at the plant, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, had been extinguished.

He said there was non-stop fighting in Sievierodonetsk, a small city in the Luhansk region that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.

