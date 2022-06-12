Unattended bag triggered bomb scare in J-K's Srinagar

An unattended bag was found in the Rawalpora area of Srinagar on Sunday. On information, security forces and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the area. The vehicular traffic was also suspended for some time.

However, the bomb disposal squad found no explosive in the bag. Further, the squad infused explosives into the bag to blast it. According to the police, the bag contained only garbage. (ANI)

