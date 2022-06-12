Left Menu

Unattended bag triggered bomb scare in J-K's Srinagar

An unattended bag was found in the Rawalpora area of Srinagar on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 17:02 IST
Visuals from Rawalpora in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An unattended bag was found in the Rawalpora area of Srinagar on Sunday. On information, security forces and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the area. The vehicular traffic was also suspended for some time.

However, the bomb disposal squad found no explosive in the bag. Further, the squad infused explosives into the bag to blast it. According to the police, the bag contained only garbage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

