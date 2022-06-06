Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: Teams to be positioned along Jammu-Srinagar NH to help pilgrims

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 11:36 IST
Amarnath Yatra: Teams to be positioned along Jammu-Srinagar NH to help pilgrims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams will be deployed along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to provide help to pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath yatra, police said on Monday.

The decision to deploy the rescue teams on the highway, especially in slide-prone areas, was taken at a security review meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, a police spokesman said.

It was also decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the base camps and routes of the yatra are secured and checked at the earliest.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes –- the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- after a hiatus of two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the meeting, the SP Ramban called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

Sharma asked officers to focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place security arrangements.

''The coordination mechanisms and communication systems must be established among counterparts of all stakeholders of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, police and civil administration," the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022