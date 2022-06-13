Govt to explore with public sector pay adjustment proposal

The Government is interested in exploring with public sector unions a pay adjustment proposal, the Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins said today.

This follows the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions writing to the Government proposing to enter into a process for a pay adjustment across the public sector.

"The Government is open to engaging further with the CTU and its affiliates," Chris Hipkins said.

"Taking a more strategic approach to public sector bargaining could reduce complexity and make the process more efficient and sustainable.

"I welcome the CTU's initiative to establish a constructive and strategic approach to settling pay rates in the public sector in the context of significant fiscal pressures for the Government and cost of living challenges for workers.

"The Public Service Commission is preparing to engage with the CTU to get a process underway – subject to a further communications from the CTU – to work through any major challenges."

