MP: Farmer sleeping near his crop in Mandsaur agri mandi dies as mini-truck runs over him

A 32-year-old farmer sleeping on the footpath next to his crop in the Agri mandi (market) here in Madhya Pradesh was killed as he was run over by a mini-truck in the early hours of Monday, police said. The farmer, Dinesh Malviya, was sleeping next to his garlic crop which he had brought to sell at the Krishi upaj mandi, a police official said.

''Malviya was run over when the mini-truck driver was reversing the vehicle around 3:30 AM. He died on the spot,'' said YD Nagar police station's sub-inspector Avinash Kumar Soni.

The mini-truck was impounded and the driver was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)