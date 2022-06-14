Left Menu

Volvo Car India sets up solar power panels at primary health centres in Haryana, UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 13:32 IST
Volvo Car India on Tuesday said it has set up solar power panels at community and primary health centers in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The automaker has set up the panels at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in UP, Kheri Kalan in Faridabad, and Bhorikalan and Bhangrola in Gurugram districts of Haryana.

The company said it has plans to extend this initiative to other community health care centers this year.

The four Health Centres now have a combined 50 KW of captive solar power and after consuming power for their needs, these health centers can distribute excess power to the grid, thereby not only making a contribution to sustainable energy but also lowering their respective energy bills, the company stated.

''Volvo is committed to sustainability and providing renewable and green energy to these health centers showcases our commitment. We have initially set up solar power plants at three centers and have plans to expand this to other Community Health Centres in these regions,'' Volvo Cars India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra stated.

These solar power panels lessen the center's dependency on conventional energy thereby contributing to a lesser carbon footprint and making health services sustainable, he added.

This initiative also reduces the cost of conventional energy as these health centers feed the excess solar power to the grid, Malhotra said.

The company is committed to being a pure electric car company globally by 2030 and has the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

Volvo Cars are also aiming 2025 to reduce overall CO2 lifecycle emissions per car by 40 percent.

