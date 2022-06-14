Watch: Congress' Srinivas dragged into police bus as he dramatically tries to escape

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday while he was protesting over Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Four to five policemen were seen forcibly lifting the Indian Youth Congress chief when he tried to cross a police barricade and put him inside the police vehicle. Srinivas struggled with the personnel in an attempt to get out of the vehicle.

Some of the top leaders of the Congress party including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and others. Among the detainees also included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala.

The leaders were detained while they were marching towards the ED office in the national capital from the Congress headquarters, Akbar Road. Meanwhile, ED started questioning Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for the second consecutive day in the money laundering probe related to the National Herald newspaper.

Prior to reaching the ED office, he visited the Congress headquarters along with sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join the protest. Rahul was questioned for over 10 hours by the ED on Monday.Meanwhile, the Congress party on Tuesday said the Centre is scared of the Wayanad MP as he raises his voice against issues like unemployment, inflation and Chinese infiltration.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said, "Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi's strong voice? When China infiltrated and the government was in denial mode, it is Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice. Even today, the government could not drive China out." "Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the Modi government on inflation and rising prices of petrol and diesel. That is why, there is a problem with Rahul Gandhi. He raised questions about the sinking economy and unemployment. This is the reason the Centre is upset with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Surjewala said the Wayanad MP highlighted the mismanagement of the COVID pandemic and forced the government to provide free vaccines. Attacking the Centre further over the unemployment issue, the Congress leader said, "It is called '900 chuhe khaakar billi Hajj ko chali'. We are experiencing the worst employment rate in 50 years. The rupee value is the lowest in 75 years."

The Congress's "Satyagraha protest" - against what it claimed was the alleged misuse of the probe agencies by the Centre - began early on Monday. Sloganeering, demonstrations, posters, air balloons were seen at party headquarters and other parts of the national capital. (ANI)

