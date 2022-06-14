TotalEnergies CEO blames tight fuel markets partly on policy makers

Tight global fuel supplies are partly due to oil and gas companies listening to political leaders who have called for less investment in fossil fuels, TotalEnergies' Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday. Oil and gas supplies have tightened in many countries, boosting prices, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting sanctions on Russia's energy. U.S. gasoline pump prices topped $5 per gallon over the weekend for the first time.

Over the last few years, governments worldwide have encouraged investment in renewable fuels to achieve pledged reductions in carbon emissions. Some have debated the pace at which the energy transition can feasibly occur, as renewable fuel supplies have yet to keep up with consumer energy demands. Pouyanné, speaking at the Reuters Events' Global Energy Transition 2022 conference, said that as companies have listened to policymakers' carbon emission reductions goals, that has left a lack of investment in fossil fuel production at a time when the world is calling for more energy supplies.

TotalEnergies has made investments in renewable energy. Earlier Tuesday the company announced that it had entered into an agreement with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) to produce and commercialize green hydrogen in India. Pouyanné at the conference touted the importance of liquefied natural gas as a key product for the energy transition and a good alternative to coal. TotalEnergies is monitoring demand in Asian countries, and it continues to build new LNG plants in the United States, Pouyanné said.

In April, TotalEnergeis announced that it would sharply boost share buybacks this year and increase its dividend. It noted that soaring oil and gas prices as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove a sharp rise in earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)