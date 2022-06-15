Left Menu

WTO meet likely to be extended for one day

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 15-06-2022
The four-day WTO ministerial conference which was to end on Wednesday is likely to be extended for one day as member countries are yet to reach consensus on different issues, sources said.

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has proposed to extend the ministerial conference by one day, they said.

Member countries of the organisation have gathered here to finalise an agreement on disciplining subsidies to promote sustainable fishing, and a package in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

India has expressed its concerns over slow movement on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding of grains for food security programmes, stating that one cannot tread the path of trade on an empty stomach.

It has also expressed concerns over the way some developed countries are nitpicking on the proposal of patent waiver to deal with the Covid pandemic under the aegis of the WTO. India on Tuesday said nations that are supporting the proposal are getting completely ''half-baked'' deal and that will not allow them to make any vaccines.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal is leading the Indian delegation here.

The minister has also stated that developing countries should get sufficient policy space to protect the interest of their marginalised and traditional fishermen.

