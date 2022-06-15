Health of Chhattisgarh boy rescued from borewell stable now

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday confirmed the health status of Rahul Sahu as stable and said that the boy rescued from the borewell will be treated at Apollo hospital in Bilaspur. "Rahul's condition is stable now. The doctor of the ambulance told that in the primary examination, BP, sugar, and heart rate are normal and the lungs are also clear. Apollo Hospital has all the preparations, in a while the ambulance will reach Bilaspur," tweeted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's office.

The young boy from Chhattisgarh, Rahul Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully rescued after over 100 hours of operation. Sahu was safely extricated around midnight on Tuesday.

Around 150 officials were deployed for the rescue operation. "We have won, our team has won. It was a challenging situation. We were given all kinds of assistance from the administration. CM Bhupesh Baghel was continuously monitoring the situation. We're taking Rahul directly to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur," Collector Janjgir, Jitendra Shukla told ANI.

The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Administration. "It was a very challenging operation. Rahul could be successfully rescued because of the joint efforts of the team members. It is a huge success for all of us. Around 25 Army officials were deployed here," Army Personnel, Gautam Suri told ANI.

Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully saved after over 100 hours of a rescue operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)