German minister accuses Russia of finding excuse to cut Nord Stream 1 gas

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:10 IST
Russia's justification for cutting the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 is a pretext to sow uncertainty and drive up prices, Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck said after Gazprom said it was further reducing the pipeline's capacity.

"We can currently buy the necessary quantities from the market, albeit at higher prices," said Habeck in a statement on Wednesday, adding that supply was secure but that saving energy was the order of the hour.

"Of course we will take measures on a state level if needed," he added. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

