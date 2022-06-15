Left Menu

Union MSME minister assures support from Centre to SHGs

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:39 IST
Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane on Wednesday assured women self-help groups (SHGs) of all support from the Centre.

Rane, who addressed the women SHGs at the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises here, assured that their issues, including loans, would be addressed.

He exhorted them to work towards setting up micro and small enterprises, run them successfully and to generate employment.

The country would become self-sufficient when production, incomes and exports increase, he said.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is the Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, said SHGs are now getting loans up to Rs 20 lakh, if they are prompt in their payments, in the present NDA regime.

There is possibility of helping the SHGs to get additional loans from banks if their unit is big, he added.

Reddy also spoke about the numerous welfare schemes of the central government.

