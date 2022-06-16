Left Menu

India successfully tests Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II

A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on Wednesday, informed the Ministry of Defence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 03:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 03:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on Wednesday, informed the Ministry of Defence. "A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, 2022 at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha. The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision," read a press statement from the Ministry.

The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile. (ANI) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

