Parts of Delhi experience waterlogging after overnight rain; IMD predicts rain over North India for next 2 days

Hours after rains lashed out parts of the national capital region on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, several areas witnessed waterlogging thereby leading to traffic snarls early in the morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 10:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hours after rains lashed out parts of the national capital region on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, several areas witnessed waterlogging thereby leading to traffic snarls early in the morning. Visuals from Pandav Nagar and Bhairav Baba road in the national capital witnessed a slow movement of traffic.

Similarly, pleasant weather swathes Chandigarh as it receives rainfall, giving respite from intense heat. India Meteorological Department on Wednesday informed that under the influence of western disturbances and lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh is likely during June 16th-18th.

The central weather agency further informed that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on June 17. With the fresh spell of rain, the air quality in the national capital is in the 'moderate category'. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a government agency, today morning informed that the overall AQI is at 149 at 8:45 AM.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

