Ukraine hands over Russia sanctions proposals at talks in Kyiv
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:39 IST
Ukraine handed over sanctions proposals against Russia at a meeting in Kyiv between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania on Thursday, the head of the Ukrainian president's office said.
"We must increase pressure on the aggressor, work on a seventh package of sanctions with a gas embargo," Andriy Yermak, the official, wrote on Telegram.
He said the leaders had finished their meeting.
