Left Menu

Russia has no need to cut oil output, deputy PM tells RBC

He earlier said he expected Russia's annual oil production for 2022 would be about 500 million tonnes, down from 524 million tonnes last year. He also said he saw the role of OPEC+, a group of producers including Russia, strengthening in response to market conditions. Russia had no plans to switch to an oil-for-roubles payment scheme, like the one adopted for Russia's gas exports, Novak said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:00 IST
Russia has no need to cut oil output, deputy PM tells RBC
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has no need to cut its oil output in response to the European Union's embargo, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC business channel on Thursday. He earlier said he expected Russia's annual oil production for 2022 would be about 500 million tonnes, down from 524 million tonnes last year.

He also said he saw the role of OPEC+, a group of producers including Russia, strengthening in response to market conditions. Russia had no plans to switch to an oil-for-roubles payment scheme, like the one adopted for Russia's gas exports, Novak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022