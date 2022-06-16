Delhi Police removed over 2,400 encroachments so far in June: Data

The Delhi Police has conducted over 900 drives against unauthorised occupation of government land in the national capital so far this month and removed a total of 2,456 encroachments, official data showed on Thursday.

The police have conducted 903 drives so far since June 1, it said.

According to an action taken report which was released on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana directed officials to start a drive by DCPs of districts and traffic for removal of encroachments from footpaths.

''It was also directed to coordinate with the officials of MCD/NDMC for encroachment removal. An action taken report on removal of encroachments along with photographs (before and after) may be sent for perusal the CP,'' the report stated.

According to data, a total of 684 footpaths and 365 roads have been cleared of unauthorised encroachments.

The types of unauthorised encroachment which was removed include helmet shops, food and fruits/vegetables vendors, ice-cream vendors, and cold drink and snacks shops.

The maximum number of such drives has been conducted in west district at 120, followed by outer (116), southeast district (115), New Delhi district (111), southwest (108) and south district (79), the data stated.

The police have removed a total of 407 unauthorised encroachments from New Delhi district followed by 344 in West, 335 in North, 290 in Outer and 256 in Dwarka, it said.

The Delhi Police has divided the national capital in 15 districts.

The maximum numbers of footpaths have been cleared in west and southwest districts 97 each followed by southeast and New Delhi districts with 70 each. Similarly, most of the roads (40) which have been cleared fall under the jurisdiction of southwest district followed by North (35), Southeast (33), West (32), and Dwarka (30), it stated.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa said, ''Pedestrians' safety has always been our concern. To make sure that footpaths are free of encroachment is a focus area to ensure less number of accidents and subsequent injuries to the pedestrians.'' PTI NIT CK

