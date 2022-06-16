Left Menu

Need to develop right ecosystem for secondary steel sector: Steel Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:29 IST
Need to develop right ecosystem for secondary steel sector: Steel Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is a need to provide the right ecosystem for the secondary steel sector and consumers, in a bid to achieve 300 million tonnes capacity by 2030, Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Thursday.

The Minister made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the manufacturers and consumers held in Surat, according to an official statement issued here.

''The Steel Minister has emphasized the need of supporting and providing the right ecosystem for the secondary steel sector and consumers to meet 300 million tonnes of steel capacity by the year 2030,'' the Ministry of Steel said.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed that all these targets can be achieved only with the active participation of secondary steel producers and steel consumers.

Besides other Ministry officials, representatives of South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, stakeholders of secondary steel sector and steel consumers association of Gujarat attended the meeting.

''The Minister also advised steel players to take more interest in developing niche steel products so that the country's needs can be met indigenously,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022