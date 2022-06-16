Need to develop right ecosystem for secondary steel sector: Steel Minister

There is a need to provide the right ecosystem for the secondary steel sector and consumers, in a bid to achieve 300 million tonnes capacity by 2030, Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Thursday.

The Minister made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the manufacturers and consumers held in Surat, according to an official statement issued here.

''The Steel Minister has emphasized the need of supporting and providing the right ecosystem for the secondary steel sector and consumers to meet 300 million tonnes of steel capacity by the year 2030,'' the Ministry of Steel said.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed that all these targets can be achieved only with the active participation of secondary steel producers and steel consumers.

Besides other Ministry officials, representatives of South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, stakeholders of secondary steel sector and steel consumers association of Gujarat attended the meeting.

''The Minister also advised steel players to take more interest in developing niche steel products so that the country's needs can be met indigenously,'' the statement said.

