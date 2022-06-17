Left Menu

Kochi Metro offers ride to any station at Rs 5 today. Read why

Passengers can travel in Kochi Metro to any station at Rs 5 per ticket on Friday as part of the Metro Day celebrations.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 17-06-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 05:42 IST
Kochi Metro offers ride to any station at Rs 5 today. Read why
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers can travel in Kochi Metro to any station at Rs 5 per ticket on Friday as part of the Metro Day celebrations. Kochi Metro had begun operation on June 17, 2017.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in a statement said that even if passengers are travelling from the Aluva end terminus to the other part of Petta, the charge will be just Rs 5 on Friday. The facility is also available for passengers who use online tickets generated through mobile phone applications and Kochi1 Card users.

"The normal rate will be applicable for trip pass holders. But the balance amount will be credited to their accounts as cashback. The Kochi Metro will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Friday," the statement reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022