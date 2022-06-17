Australian coal-fired plants restore 1,900 MW of capacity - Energy Council

Australian coal-fired generators have brought 1,900 megawatts (MW) of capacity back on line since Wednesday, the industry group that represents generators said on Friday, easing blackout risks that have plagued the market this week. Eastern Australia has faced a power crisis since mid-May as around 25% of the market's 23,000 MW of coal-fired capacity was off line for maintenance or due to unplanned outages.

"We are pleased to note that since Wednesday we have seen the return to service of some 1,900 MW of coal plant previously under maintenance," the Australian Energy Council said in a statement.

