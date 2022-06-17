Left Menu

UAE licenses third unit of Barakah nuclear power plant

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-06-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 15:55 IST
The United Arab Emirates has licensed the third unit of its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Hamad Al Kaabi, told reporters on Friday.

Construction of the unit in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region was completed last year and it is on track to start up and deliver clean electricity in 2023, according to the UAE's Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC).

The Barakah nuclear plant is the Arab world's first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant.

