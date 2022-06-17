CBI registers FIR against Rajasthan CM's brother and 14 others in Fertilizer scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 15 locations in three states and registered a case against 15 accused including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother on the allegations of causing loss of Rs 52.8 crores to Government Exchequer. CBI said that the case was registered on Wednesday against Agrasain Gehlot, Proprietor of m/s Anupam Krishi, Jodhpur and other 14 accused including private companies based in Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal etc. and its Director/Proprietors, partners and unknown others.

Earlier, a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) was registered. It was revealed during PE that Muriate of Potash (MOP), a restricted item, could be exported only with the prior permission of Govt. of India. The imported Muriate of Potash (MOP) is supplied by M/s Indian Potash Limited (IPL) to farmers through its authorised dealers at subsidized rates and claims the subsidy from Govt. of India. It was also found that the MOP was allegedly exported in the guise of Feldspar Powder/Industrial Salt to overseas buyers. Further to cover up the transaction, fictitious purchases of the Feldspar Powder/Industrial Salt through dealers in Rajasthan and Kolkata were allegedly shown. It was alleged that the accused had hatched a conspiracy during the period 2007 to 2009 with others including unknown officials of the Central Board of Excise and Customs and M/s Indian Potash Limited etc. and fraudulently helped to purchase and export a total of 24,003 MT of Muriate of Potash in guise of Industrial Salt/Feldspar Powder, causing loss of subsidy of Rs.52.8 crore(approx) to Govt. of India.

Searches are being conducted at around 15 locations in the state of Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal at the premises of the accused. The investigation is underway.

Following CBI raid on the premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's place in Jodhpur in connection with an alleged fertiliser scam, the Congress leader on Friday said that the government is avenging his involvement in the movement for Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on his brother. Notably, Gehlot had been protesting against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case for three days.

"My brother has been doing his own work for the last 40-45 years and I do my own work. If I am active in Delhi in the movement for Rahul Gandhi, then why to take revenge on my brother? When there was a crisis in the government, there was an ED raid on his place when he does not have any connection with politics. No member of his family is active in politics," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

