Key highway from Ukrainian city of Lysychansk impassable - top official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-06-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 23:53 IST
A key highway out of the bombarded Ukrainian city of Lysychansk is now impassable due to Russian shelling, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an online post on Friday.
The road links Lysychansk and the town of Bakhmut some 55 km to the south west. Gaidai said Lysychansk was still completely under Ukrainian control.
