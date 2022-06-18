Agnipath protest: Case registered after violence at Secunderabad railway station

Railway Police on Friday registered a case against protestors who set a train on fire and damaged railway property in Telangana's Secunderabad during a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. According to Anuradha, Secunderabad Railway SP, said, "Around 1500 to 3000 people protested. They held stone-pelting also in which some police personnel got injured."

The case has been registered against them under Sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435,427, 448, 336, 332, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The SP said it had not yet identified how many people were involved in the attacks, adding that property damage had not yet been assessed.

"We will take steps to ensure no disruption to train traffic. We will take the necessary steps to prevent such situations from happening again," she added. One person died in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the newly announced military recruitment policy, Agnipath, turned violent.

Agitators vandalised the Secunderabad Railway Station and set a train ablaze during a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. The protestors vandalised the windows of a train and torched a two-wheeler on tracks and a few bags on the platform. Protestors also vandalised a TSRTC bus at Secunderabad bus station.

Telangana Police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry crowd at the railway station. In other parts of the country like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, protestors demonstrated for the third consecutive day.

At the Secunderabad Railway station, protestors vandalised the windows of a train and torched a two-wheeler on tracks and a few bags on the platform. The Railway has discontinued trains to the area. Earlier, protesters torched compartments of a train in Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station.

On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. Youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers and will serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)