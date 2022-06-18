Left Menu

Sovcomflot fleet fully covered by Russian insurers, CEO says

Western insurers halted insurance cover for Russia's biggest shipping group when Sovcomflot was hit by sanctions after Moscow sent troops across the border into Ukraine. Sources told Reuters this month that state-controlled Russian National Reinsurance Company had become the main reinsurer of Russian ships, including Sovcomflot's fleet.

Russia's state-run Sovcomflot has ensured all its cargo ships with Russian insurers and the cover meets international rules, the chief executive said, after Western insurers withdrew cover. Western insurers halted insurance cover for Russia's biggest shipping group when Sovcomflot was hit by sanctions after Moscow sent troops across the border into Ukraine.

Sources told Reuters this month that state-controlled Russian National Reinsurance Company had become the main reinsurer of Russian ships, including Sovcomflot's fleet. "Technically, we meet all international trade requirements," CEO Igor Tonkovidov told reporters. "Currently, the company's fleet is almost fully busy in shipping hydrocarbons, cargoes are delivered to different parts of the world."

Sovcomflot is a key shipper of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes globally. Western insurance sources have said the Russian replacement cover would likely be enough to keep Russian vessels sailing around the world.

