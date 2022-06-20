Dutch government to ease production cap for coal-fired energy plants - broadcaster

Coal-fired energy plants in the Netherlands will be allowed to increase their production as part of efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas amid Moscow's war in Ukraine, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday, citing government sources.

Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten is expected to make the announcement during a news conference about the country's gas supplies at 1530 GMT.

