Biden says decision on pause on federal gasoline tax could come by end of week

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that a decision on whether to pause a federal gasoline tax could come by the end of this week.

"Yes, I am considering it," Biden told reporters. "I hope I have a decision based on data I am looking for by the end of the week."

The president also said he wanted more answers on why energy companies were not refining more oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)