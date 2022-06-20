Left Menu

Denmark declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions

"Early warning means that a situation with a significantly deteriorating gas supply situation may arise. It is a signal to the players in the gas market to prepare for a real supply crisis," the agency said in a statement. The step is the first out of three in an emergency plan, which if escalated could mean rationing by limiting supplies to some industry users.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:26 IST
Denmark declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's energy agency said on Monday it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency gas supply plan, which effectively means a tighter monitoring of the market, due to uncertainty about gas supplies from Russia.

The energy agency said gas supplies were guaranteed for now but urged consumers and companies to reduce consumption and said it has an emergency plan in place if supplies were disrupted. "Early warning means that a situation with a significantly deteriorating gas supply situation may arise. It is a signal to the players in the gas market to prepare for a real supply crisis," the agency said in a statement.

The step is the first out of three in an emergency plan, which if escalated could mean rationing by limiting supplies to some industry users. Last week, Russian gas supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fell and Moscow said more delays in repairs could lead to suspending all flows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022