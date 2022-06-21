Brazil's Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices

Left Menu

The chief executive of Brazils state-run oil giant Petrobras resigned on Monday amid political pressure from top lawmakers and President Jair Bolsonaro.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 21-06-2022 00:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras resigned on Monday amid political pressure from top lawmakers and President Jair Bolsonaro. José Mauro Coelho held the job for less than two months.

A filing of the oil giant to Brazil's security authority said that Coelho chose to resign, as lawmakers in capital Brasilia openly discuss setting a congressional inquiry on Petrobras and Bolsonaro blames the state-run company for rising gas prices.

Bolsonaro had already announced on May 25 he would fire Coelho, but until Monday the Petrobras executive refused to leave before stockholders voted on his successor.

The move comes as Bolsonaro faces an uphill battle for reelection, and rising gas prices dent his chances of overcoming former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads all polls.

Petrobras said in another filing that director Fernando Borges will remain as interim chief-executive until a Bolsonaro appointee is approved by one of the company's councils. Coelho replaced retired Army Gen. Joaquim Luna e Silva, who was fired in March amid political pressure also due to rising gas prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

