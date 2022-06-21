France's Engie says no issue with gas supplies

France's main gas supplier Engie has no issues so far in supplying its customers despite tensions in Europe due to reduced gas flows from Russia, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Cecile Preveu, deputy director in charge of "Energy Solutions", told reporters the company was continuing to diversify its supply base, notably via Algeria and Norway, adding gas stocks were about 60% full.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)