France's Engie says no issue with gas supplies
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:55 IST
- Country:
- France
France's main gas supplier Engie has no issues so far in supplying its customers despite tensions in Europe due to reduced gas flows from Russia, a company executive said on Tuesday.
Cecile Preveu, deputy director in charge of "Energy Solutions", told reporters the company was continuing to diversify its supply base, notably via Algeria and Norway, adding gas stocks were about 60% full.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east
Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected
WRAPUP 1-Russia strikes Kyiv again after weeks, Putin warns West on missile supplies
Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now