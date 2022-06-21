EU envoy says transit of non-sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad region continues -RIA
A blockade of Russia's Kaliningrad region is out of the question as to the transit of non-sanctioned goods there continues, the European Union ambassador to Russia said on Tuesday.
The envoy, Markus Ederer, was summoned by the Russian foreign ministry after Lithuania shut a rail corridor from Russia to its exclave for basic goods including construction materials, metals and coal in response to new EU sanctions that came into force on Saturday. Ederer said after a meeting at the ministry that he had asked Russia to resolve the issue through diplomatic means.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
