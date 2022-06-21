Left Menu

EU envoy says transit of non-sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad region continues -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:19 IST
EU envoy says transit of non-sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad region continues -RIA
Markus Ederer Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A blockade of Russia's Kaliningrad region is out of the question as to the transit of non-sanctioned goods there continues, the European Union ambassador to Russia said on Tuesday.

The envoy, Markus Ederer, was summoned by the Russian foreign ministry after Lithuania shut a rail corridor from Russia to its exclave for basic goods including construction materials, metals and coal in response to new EU sanctions that came into force on Saturday. Ederer said after a meeting at the ministry that he had asked Russia to resolve the issue through diplomatic means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022