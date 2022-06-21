Glencore subsidiary pleads guilty in Britain to bribery
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A subsidiary of commodity trading giant Glencore on Tuesday formally pleaded guilty in a London court to seven counts of bribery in connection with oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan.
The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said sentencing had been postponed to November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South
- Ivory Coast
- Sudan
- Nigeria
- Glencore
- London
- Equatorial Guinea
- Cameroon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigeria church massacre victims suffered range of injuries, doctor says
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from both inside, outside
African trio Morocco, Nigeria and Tanzania round off FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 line-up
Pain and horror follow massacre in Nigerian Catholic church
Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania book last 3 spots in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India