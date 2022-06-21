Glencore subsidiary pleads guilty in Britain to bribery

A subsidiary of commodity trading giant Glencore on Tuesday formally pleaded guilty in a London court to seven counts of bribery in connection with oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan.

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said sentencing had been postponed to November.

