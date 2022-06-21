Left Menu

Russia vows swift response to Lithuanian "blockade" of Kaliningrad -Interfax

Russia will respond shortly to Lithuania's "blockade" of goods transit from mainland Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, Interfax news agency cited Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as saying on Tuesday. "Russia will certainly respond to such hostile actions. Relevant measures are being worked out in the interdepartmental format and will be taken in the near future," Interfax cited Patrushev as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:37 IST
Russia will respond shortly to Lithuania's "blockade" of goods transit from mainland Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, Interfax news agency cited Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as saying on Tuesday.

"Russia will certainly respond to such hostile actions. Relevant measures are being worked out in the interdepartmental format and will be taken in the near future," Interfax cited Patrushev as saying. He said that the counter-measures would have a serious negative impact on the Lithuanian population.

Lithuania has shut a rail corridor from Russia to its exclave to certain basic goods including construction materials, metals and coal in response to new EU sanctions that came into force on Saturday.

