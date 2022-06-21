Left Menu

Qatar's finmin says committed to issuing green bnds

21-06-2022
Qatar's finmin says committed to issuing green bnds
Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari Image Credit: Wikipedia
Qatar may issue bonds if it sees an opportunity and remains committed to issuing green bonds, its finance minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari said on Tuesday.

Qatar has been very disciplined with its spending, he told the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg.

