Left Menu

SALGA to engage with municipalities in Northern Cape

SALGA in a statement said the planned engagements are as a result of the NEC’s resolve to intensify regular interaction between SALGA and its member municipalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:46 IST
SALGA to engage with municipalities in Northern Cape
SALGA uses a rotating system of convening scheduled NEC meetings throughout the nine provinces. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) National Executive Committee (NEC) will on Wednesday engage with municipalities in the Northern Cape on a range of issues facing local government, which require immediate attention.

SALGA in a statement said the planned engagements are as a result of the NEC's resolve to intensify regular interaction between SALGA and its member municipalities. SALGA uses a rotating system of convening scheduled NEC meetings throughout the nine provinces.

The meeting will take place at the Mittah Seperepere Conference Centre in Kimberley.

In tomorrow's meeting, each district municipality will be expected to present on the state of the municipalities.

This will be in the areas of:

Leadership: Role of political and administrative leadership in the district.

State of service delivery in the district.

Audit outcomes of municipalities for last financial year and the related financial accountability and sustainability challenges.

Legal and regulatory compliance, including state of litigation against each municipality in the district.

List of advocacy or support requests from SALGA.

State of municipalities under Section 139 intervention or Section 106 investigation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022