Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train flagged off to connecting India and Nepal

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DONER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy along with Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station today. For the first time it will connect India and Nepal with a tourist train.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri G. Kishan Reddy said that this is the first tourist train connecting India and Nepal. "Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is starting its first Shri Ramayana Yatra for 18 days from today, the first trip of the train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of JANAKPUR (in Nepal) for the first time in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Pancvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam", Union Minister added.

Shri Reddy further said that the Ministry of Tourism in association with IRCTC and Ministry of Railways has also proposed Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains for Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit and many other circuits. "Bharat Gaurav trains is an attempt to showcase the rich cultural, spiritual and historical heritage of the country to the people of India. The unique concept of Bharat Gaurav Trains, as envisaged by the Ministry of Railways, will be helpful in promoting mass tourism across the country and provide an opportunity to people from all parts of the country to explore the architectural, cultural and historical marvels of the country", Shri Reddy added.

Shri Reddy also informed that the exterior of the coaches of the trains have been designed as a kaleidoscope of Bharat Gaurav or Pride of India, highlighting various facets of India such as monuments, dances, Yoga, folk art etc.

Union Minister for Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this is a historical day for all of us. This is a gift from the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to its citizens, and a dream of Prime Minister has now been realized. Shri Ashwini further added that the main objective behind Bharat Gaurav train is to showcase the diverse culture and rich heritage of India.

Branded as Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains, IRCTC is operating these special comfort category tourist trains to promote theme-based tourism. The coaches of the train have recently undergone refurbishment and the amenities and services have been upgraded.

(With Inputs from PIB)