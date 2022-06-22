Italy unveils measures to boost gas storage after drop in Russian flows

Italy's government on Tuesday announced initial measures to boost gas storage after energy company Eni reported a shortfall in flows from Russia for more than a week. Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said in a statement that Rome planned to purchase coal to be ready to maximise the use of coal-fired power plants if needed to save gas.

He also asked gas grid operator Snam to adopt measures to help bring gas stockpiles to around their targeted level for June. Italy gets about 40% of its imported gas from Russia and, like other European Union nations, has begun efforts to diversify its energy supply mix in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Italian government plans to have the country's gas storage system filled to at least 90% of its capacity by November, in line with an EU-wide target. Italy reached a level of 55% on Tuesday and, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, aims to hit 60% by the end of this month.

"We need to go very fast," Cingolani told a conference in Rome earlier on Tuesday, referring to the efforts to refill storage facilities. Eni said its request for gas supply from Russia's Gazprom for Wednesday had been only partially confirmed, the eighth straight day that the company will have received less gas than requested from Moscow.

Cingolani said he was looking at ways to help energy firms secure cheaper financing to fund gas for storage. "Gas currently is so expensive that operators cannot put money into it. We need to reflect on this issue," he said.

Government and industry sources said a potential option was for the state to guarantee financing for companies that need to buy gas for storage. Cingolani is expected to meet representatives from major Italian energy groups on Wednesday, the sources added.

Italy is also promoting a cap on gas prices at a European level to help contain price spikes, a proposal that "has become even more urgent given the reduction in supplies from Moscow," Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Tuesday. Commenting on diplomatic discussions about this issue, Cingolani said: "We will probably get something."

"Companies are closing and families are in trouble not because there is a real lack of gas, but because someone behind a keyboard has decided to raise the price ... a limit must be set," Cingolani said.

