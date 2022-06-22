Left Menu

Sustainable aquaculture practices started at CIAL Golf Club in Kochi

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-06-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 12:40 IST
Cochin International Airport Ltd Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has introduced aquaculture practices at CIAL Golf Club water bodies.

As part of the business diversification programs adhering to sustainability and effective utilization of available land, CIAL opted for fish farming in the water bodies.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), in association with Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA), joined hands with CIAL for eco-friendly sustainable cage farming in the water bodies of the CIAL Golf club, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said aquaculture offers many environmental benefits, relative to other forms of livestock farming.

''Over the last five years, the aquaculture industry has reduced its carbon footprint through the gradual assimilation of new production systems; that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions, reduced the use of freshwater per unit produced, improved feed management practices, and adopted new farming practices,'' he said.

As sustainability champions, CIAL strives for climate-friendly practices that generate sustainable environmental, social, and economic outcomes for the long term, Suhas added.

The CIAL Golf Club has seven water bodies of varying sizes totaling almost 16 acres.

MPEDA and RGCA would provide testing for periodic disease diagnosis of fish and water quality analysis and seeds at a subsidized rate from their hatchery at Vallarpadam, the statement said adding that the species recommended by MPEDA-RGCA for the pilot project are GIFT Tilapia, Seabass, and Pearl spot.

With the introduction of cage fish farming, the unutilized water bodies can be converted into productive use generating additional income for the golf club through a regular supply of prime quality fish. CIAL already successfully executed the idea of total sustainability management (TSM) in its golf course where treated water from the sewage treatment plant of the airport is used for water harvesting with the help of 12 artificial lakes, the statement added.

