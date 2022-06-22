Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 13:18 IST
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine unchanged
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and deliveries through Ukraine remained steady on Wednesday, while reverse flows on the Yamal pipeline eased, operator data showed. Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 29,279,682 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) on Wednesday morning, in line with levels over 29,000,000 kWh/h seen through most of the previous day, operator company information showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom last week said capacity through the pipeline would be cut to just 40% due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada. The lower flows have sparked fears over European winter supply, with several countries triggering early gas supply warnings and announcing measures to curb demand for the fuel.

Italian energy company ENI's request for gas from Gazprom on Wednesday was only partially confirmed. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, when there are usually no flows.

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic meters (mcm) on Wednesday versus 41.2 mcm on Tuesday. Nominations for gas flow into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 mcm per day, broadly unchanged from Tuesday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany eased slightly, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland stood at 1,086,494 kWh/h on Wednesday morning, up from levels of around 1,890,000 kWh/h the previous day, data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

