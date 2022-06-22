Oil India to set up Skill centre in Guwahati for Rs 200 crore

State-run energy major Oil India Ltd (OIL) will invest Rs 200 crore to develop a Skill Development Institute in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The institute premises will also house the Guwahati office of the OIL, Sarma said at a function to lay the foundation stone of the centre in presence of Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli.

''Happy to unveil a plaque to mark laying of foundation stone for Oil India Ltd's office-cum-Skill Development Institute in Guwahati.

''The office-cum-institute will be built at a cost of Rs 200 crore on a plot of 5-bigha land given by GoA on a long-term lease,'' he said in a series of tweets.

Sarma further said that the new initiative will not only expand OIL's businesses, but will also create skilled youth to aid economic growth of the state.

OIL in a statement said that the company already has a presence in Guwahati with its Pipeline Headquarters being in Narengi.

''The establishment of the Guwahati office at Bamunimaidan is expected to further enhance the presence of Oil India Limited in Guwahati,'' it added.

The Skill Development Institute is expected to provide ample opportunities to local youths to develop skills in various trades, thereby making them employable, the company said.

Teli and OIL Chairman and MD Sushil Ch Mishra handed over a Rs 5-crore cheque to Sarma as a contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for managing the devastating floods.

