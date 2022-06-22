Left Menu

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy alleges Agnipath Scheme meant to bring Nazi forces in India

Expressing dissatisfaction over the Centre's newly launched Agnipath Scheme, Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that it was a programme to bring Nazi forces in India which was back then in the Hitler era.

ANI | Hassan (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:41 IST
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Expressing dissatisfaction over the Centre's newly launched Agnipath Scheme, Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that it was a programme to bring Nazi forces in India which was back then in the Hitler era. Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said, "Agnipath is the RSS idea, being implemented to enable their activities to infiltrate into the army."

Speaking to the media persons, he further asked about the need to implement the scheme despite it being opposed by the youth all across the country. Asking the Centre about their intention behind the scheme, he questioned, "Has the country not been protected under the existing old system? Agnipath, whose plan was this?"

"Has the Parliamentary Committee on Defense suggested it? Or did the army itself recommend something to implement this scheme?," he further asked urging the Centre to answer. "For what purpose are you recruiting ten million young people? Some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have said that they would take the trainees of the Agnipath scheme to open a barbershop. Need to get there and train for a haircut shop? Do Agniveers have to give me a certificate for a barber shop?" he asked.

The Union Cabinet had approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath on June 14 and said that the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. After the policy, which allows Indian youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, protests started erupting in various parts of the country including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam.

As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles and damaging both private and public properties. Protests have disrupted rail services in several parts of the country. A total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation, informed railway officials on Sunday. (ANI)

