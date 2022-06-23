Left Menu

European stocks fall as oil, metal prices extend losses

Investors are awaiting flash readings of eurozone and UK business activity for June due later in the day to gauge the economic toll from soaring inflation and supply-chain issues. German real estate group Aroundtown tanked almost 10%, after J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to "underweight", while Rio Tinto dropped 1.4% as Morgan Stanley cut its rating to "equal-weight".

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 13:03 IST
European stocks fall as oil, metal prices extend losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by energy and mining stocks due to sliding commodity prices on worries about slowing economic growth, with several brokers' calls also spurring big moves in stocks.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dropped 1.1% by 0724 GMT, with oil & gas stocks slipping 1.8% as crude prices fell almost 2%. Miners shed 2.2% as copper and other metals extended recent declines on growing fears about a recession.

Asian stocks struggled and Wall Street ended lower overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation and policymakers are not trying to cause a recession in the process. Investors are awaiting flash readings of eurozone and UK business activity for June due later in the day to gauge the economic toll from soaring inflation and supply-chain issues.

German real estate group Aroundtown tanked almost 10%, after J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to "underweight", while Rio Tinto dropped 1.4% as Morgan Stanley cut its rating to "equal-weight".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022