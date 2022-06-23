Left Menu

Thoko Didiza visits Germany for global food security conference

The conference will jointly take stock of ongoing initiatives in the area of humanitarian assistance, trade and logistics and cooperation on sustainable agriculture, sustainable production and food systems, as well as the realisation of the right to food in order to overcome the food security crisis. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:41 IST
Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, is in Berlin, Germany, for the International Ministerial-level Conference on Global food security.

The conference, which will conclude on 25 June, aims to bring together Ministers from the G7 countries and the champions' group, as well as from key donor countries and the most vulnerable and most affected countries, with key stakeholders from the United Nations systems, philanthropists and civil society to discuss joint action for food security.

The conference will jointly take stock of ongoing initiatives in the area of humanitarian assistance, trade and logistics, and cooperation on sustainable agriculture, sustainable production, and food systems, as well as the realisation of the right to food in order to overcome the food security crisis.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

