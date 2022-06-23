Telangana setting up food processing zones in 10k acres

Telangana government is in the process of setting up food processing zones in all 33 districts of the State, with a combined space of 10,000 acres.

With various pro-farmer initiatives by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government such as quality power supply, irrigation facilities and quality seeds supply, agricultural production increased eight-fold during the last eight years, an official release said on Thursday.

"The share of agriculture in the gross state domestic product is now 20 per cent. Per capita income of the State which was at Rs 1.12 lakh in 2012-13 has gone up to Rs 2.28 lakh now," it said.

The government has set up two centres of excellence to encourage farmers towards growing plants that yield flowers and fruits that are currently being imported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)