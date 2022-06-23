Telangana IT minister meets Foxconn chief; pitches for investment

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday met Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn chairman Young Liu in the national capital and invited him to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Foxconn, one of the leading electronic manufacturing services providers, has production units in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. During the interaction, the Telangana minister and Young Liu discussed Foxconn’s plans of expanding its footprint in India, an official statement said.

''Foxconn is one of the biggest employers globally in the domain of electronics manufacturing. We are excited about their decision to venture into the electronic vehicle (EV) manufacturing too. I assure the company of the best support possible from Telangana and invite the team to explore Telangana,'' Rao said. Telangana has emerged as a preferred investment destination for investments in the electronics sector and boasts of a vibrant R&D and innovation ecosystem. The state is equipped with robust industrial infrastructure and is well-positioned to meet the requirements of global majors, he added.

Rao also shared the steps taken by the state government in creating an enabling environment and infrastructure for fostering electronics manufacturing in Telangana. Discussing the company’s future plans, the Foxconn Chairman said, ''India is an attractive manufacturing destination, and we would like to see how we can expand our manufacturing footprint. Our India experience has been exciting, and we look forward to exploring the opportunities that Telangana....'' Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri were also present during the meeting.

