Left Menu

Russia extends search for explosive mines near CPC pipeline sea terminal

Russia's energy ministry said on Thursday that the search for explosive mines near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) Black Sea terminal would be completed by July 5, extending the completion date from June 25. CPC , which accounts for around 1% of global oil trade, has had difficulties with exports via its Black Sea terminal this year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:35 IST
Russia extends search for explosive mines near CPC pipeline sea terminal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's energy ministry said on Thursday that the search for explosive mines near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) Black Sea terminal would be completed by July 5, extending the completion date from June 25.

CPC , which accounts for around 1% of global oil trade, has had difficulties with exports via its Black Sea terminal this year. It suspended oil loadings in March after damage to the loading facilities due to stormy weather in the Black Sea, which contributed to a global oil prices increase. Russia's move to send troops into Ukraine, which is on the Black Sea, and resulting Western sanctions also help drive up crude prices.

The Russian energy ministry said on Thursday the decrease in Kazakhstan's oil loadings from the terminal had been insignificant so far and the export schedule had been in line with requests from the exporters. Initially, Black Sea CPC Blend crude oil exports had been set to rise to 5.114 million tonnes for July from 4.096 million tonnes in a revised June plan. Those plans were thrown into doubt because of the search for mines.

The pipeline, partly owned by U.S. oil majors Chevron and ExxonMobil, exported 53 million to 54 million tonnes of Kazakh crude last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022