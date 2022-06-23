Left Menu

EU says countries preparing for possible further gas cuts

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
European Union countries have so far been able to compensate for reduced gas supply from Russia, but are increasing preparation in case of further supply cuts, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"According to our exchange with the national authorities, the gas security of supply in Germany – and in the EU – is currently guaranteed. Lower inflows of gas from Russia can so far be compensated," a Commission spokesperson said.

The EU's energy chief and EU countries' ministers will on Monday discuss possible measures to reduce gas demand, and are increasing preparations for if the situation worsens, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

